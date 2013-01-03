Billboard -- "American Idol" alum Fantasia Barrino's war with the media over comments that appeared to slam gay marriage continued on her Instagram account late Thursday.

"Now I'm angry," the season three winner wrote. "My whole team is gay, my manager is gay, middle finger up to those who [speak] to destroy me. It won't work."

To recap: Barrino's remarks were originally viewed as anti-gay when she wrote on her account, "I Rise ABOVE IT ALL!!! THE WORLD IS GONE MAD. KIDS, THE GOVERNMENT THE church House… Everybody Trying!!!!!!! Its a lot that going on that the Bible speaks about we should Not be doing. Weed legal in some places, Gay Marriage Legal BUT YET IM JUDGED!!! I'm not doing Nothing for you… My Life!!!!"

She later released a statement through her management that her words were taken "out of context."

"My statement was to those who sit back and try to judge me," she continued. "Can't go in on me about the bible… Cause nothing is like the bible now… That's all I meant. I don't judge anybody."

The 28-year old singer wrote that she was "blown away" to see how her words created such a huge media explosion. Her rant also included an apology to her fans, with a challenge to bloggers to correct her spelling and grammar.

"I don't care who gets married or who you lay with, hang with or want to be like," she said. "It's your life live it. Now go ahead take this and turn it around but i'm still here cause Got put me here. Check my spelling and my grammer [sic] whatever you need to do. This is sad and im done with this media stuff."

