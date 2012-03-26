Fantasy Casting: 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

By Drew Mackie

You don't have to admit to reading "Fifty Shades of Grey," the erotica e-book that's been making women across the world a lot more interested in their Kindles and iPads. The explicitly sexy "Twilight for grown-ups" book is being downloaded -- frequently but discreetly -- by readers across the nation, placing it on both The New York Times and Amazon.com best-seller lists. It should be no surprise, then, that all this buzz got author E. L. James a movie deal. Already people are talking about who might play the leads in "Fifty Shades of Grey" the movie.

Christian Grey

The actor who scores this part would have to play a manipulative billionaire whose sexual tastes veer decidedly into NC-17 territory. But rather than come off as just a sex fiend bent on sadism and bondage, he'd also need to muster the charisma necessary to make viewers believe that he's a worthy object of desire. Should it be superhunk Zac Efron, who accidentally hinted at his sexy side with his "condom drop" moment last month? Or could it be Liam Hemsworth, whose turn in "The Hunger Games" shows that he can find success embodying the romantic lead of a book with a dedicated female following?