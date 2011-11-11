Fantasy Casting: 'West Side Story'

By Drew Mackie

The original "West Side Story" movie adaptation, released in theaters in 1961, celebrated its 50th anniversary the right way: with a brief return to theaters and the long-awaited released of a bonus feature-packed Blu-ray edition. But the anniversary, coupled with the "West Side Story" revival currently happening on "Glee," got us thinking: Who could pull off these classic roles today?

Role: Maria

Played in the original by: Natalie Wood

Our pick: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has a background in both singing and acting, but we'd be most excited to see her take on the role of the Juliet of the West Side for that awesome final scene. Picture it: little Selena Gomez, standing over the body of her gunned-down lover, and standing up against the pointless hatred that caused this tragedy. She'd be acting like she never has before.