Actress Vera Farmiga is a new mom after giving birth to a baby girl.

The "Up in the Air" star and her husband, Renn Hawkey, welcomed little Gytta Lubov Hawkey on Nov. 4.

A spokesperson for Farmiga tells People.com the new addition is happy and healthy.

Gytta is the couple's second child. They also have a son, Fynn, 22 months.