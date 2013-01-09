"Teen Mom" standout Farrah Abraham made headlines Tuesday after she wrote a blog about waxing her 3-year-old daughter Sophia's eyebrows. Despite criticism over her parenting decision, the MTV star tells ABC News it was the right thing to do.

"People just kept commenting on a unibrow," Abraham, 20, explained in an interview that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "And I was like, maybe I am letting it go too far."

Abraham shared in her blog post that her daughter "freaked out" when she put a dab of wax on her eyebrows. So instead, the mom decided to use her tweezers to pluck her brows while she was asleep.

The "Teen Mom" star has been criticized for being too obsessed with her appearance. After undergoing breast augmentation in 2011 (to go from an A to a C cup), Abraham received a $16,000 rhinoplasty and chin implant on Oct. 7.

"Cosmetic surgeries, to me, are something that is way different from plucking your eyebrows," Abraham explained to ABC News.

Though ABC News reported that dermatologists recommend that plucking only begins after age 7 or 8, Abraham is happy with her decision.

"If I can help my daughter in a little way by just plucking a few hairs ... I think I did something right," she said.

The young mom furthered defended her action on Twitter. "Unibrows are not sacred! Do the right thing tweeze no matter what age," she wrote Tuesday. The following day she added, "Sophia's beautiful with unibrow or without! Point is take care of your child's hygiene."

