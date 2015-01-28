Farrah Abraham's botched lip injections were a "wake up call" for the reality-star-turned-porn-star. But if you think she's nipping plastic surgery out of her life, you may be in for a surprise.

"I'm still doing research," she said of going forward with a procedure that enhances her butt. "I don't want anything that's causing problems."

Surgical problems are something that Farrah knows about all too well. On Jan. 6 she tweeted photos of her botched lip injections that made her look cartoonish. The problem has since been corrected, but the "Teen Mom" star admitted on "The Doctors" she was frightened as it was happening.

"As soon as he touched my lip with whatever numbing product he put in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away," she said of the doctor handing the surgery. "I was laying down flat, but I was seeing more of my lip come up and come up. I'm just super happy that I'm alive."

Going under the knife is old hat for Farrah, who has had two breast augmentations, cheek fillers, a chin implant, a rhinoplasty, and several lip injections.

"I wanted a lip implant because it was more of a permanent fix," she said. "I'm really concerned about stretching out my lip. And that's why I'm kind of scared to keep doing the injections."

She continued, "I do need to do more research, and maybe I'm never going to be doing that again."

Then again, maybe she will.