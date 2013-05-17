James Deen can breathe easy, because his sex tape partner Farrah Abraham is not pregnant! The Teen Mom star tweeted the good news on Friday, May 17, after filming an episode of the upcoming talk show, The Test.

"DEEP BREATHE "I'M NOT PREGNANT!!!" tweeted Abraham, mistakenly writing "breathe" instead of "breath." "Thank GOD! Happy I showed everyone on 'The Test' I have nothing to hide."

The 21-year-old MTV star tweeted a picture of herself on the set of the new CBS show sitting with her parents while host Kirk Fox appeared to hold her test results. The Test is a conflict resolution talk show that will use DNA and lie detector tests to settle disputes.

Abraham, already mom to 4-year-old daughter Sophia, was recently photographed buying a pregnancy test after filming a "home video with porn star Deen, which she then sold for nearly $1 million to Vivid Entertainment.

The 27-year-old adult film star, however, quickly slammed Abraham for purchasing the test during a photographed outing, and called it a "publicity stunt." "This is a type of publicity I do not agree with and I do not want to participate in," Deen told Celebuzz this week. "Joking or lying or using pregnancy to get attention and media is not cool."

"When Vivid booked me for the scene I had two stipulations before I agreed," he said. "One, that she was tested in the exact same way as all the adult film stars and two, that she was on birth control."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham: I'm Not Pregnant After Sex Tape!