Farrah Abraham has no intention of reliving her tryst with porn star James Deen by watching her just-released sex tape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom. "Well, looks like Vivid released their version of my video," the 21-year-old tweeted May 6. "I'm not watching, but thank you all for the positive compliments."

Hours later, the former MTV reality star added, "I know what's out. Don't talk to me about it. Thanks." The single mom also retweeted a fan who viewed the sex tape and thought Abraham had a "fantastic body." Deen, meanwhile, has been jokingly plotting his next move via Twitter. "Am I supposed to have sex with Amanda Bynes? Is that what I am supposed to do? I am confused," he wrote May 6. "Wait . . . what?"

After news of the tape's existence went public, Abraham reportedly brokered a $1 million deal to distribute the video through Vivid Entertainment. She had initially hoped for a bigger payday, telling Us Weekly on Apr. 10, "I will not be settling for anything less then a couple million."

(In a May 4 Keek video, Abraham said the sex tape was meant to celebrate her "awesome body" and asked fans to empathize with her. "You have companies interested [in the tape]. Why not sell it?" the Teen Mom alum asked. "That's what I did.")

The company's founder, Steve Hirsch, said the footage is "amazing" and also quite graphic. "I think many fans will be shocked at how truly explicit it is," he said in a statement. "Farrah is gorgeous, sexy and absolutely uninhibited. Farrah's looks remind me of a young Kim Kardashian, and we all know how her story turned out."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham: "I'm Not Watching" My Backdoor Teen Mom Sex Tape