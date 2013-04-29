Farrah Abraham has indeed signed on the dotted line. About three weeks after she filmed a sex tape with adult film star James Deen -- and a couple weeks of very public negotiations -- the 21-year-old former Teen Mom star landed a deal with porn company Vivid Entertainment, the company confirmed in a Monday, April 29 press release.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom -- where are they now?

"I'm happy to confirm that we have purchased it," Vivid's founder, Steve Hirsch says in the statement. The film's raunchy title? Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom. "We went after this movie as vigorously as any sex tape we've ever pursued," Hirsch continues.

"We felt it was definitely worth it, not only because of Farrah’s popularity, but because the footage itself is amazing. I think many fans will be shocked at how truly explicit it is," In reference to another famous reality star, he adds: "Farrah is gorgeous, sexy and absolutely uninhibited. Farrah's looks remind me of a young Kim Kardashian and we all know how her story turned out."

PHOTOS: Remember these sex tape scandals?

According to TMZ, Abraham landed nearly a million dollars for the film. The lucrative payday is a little bit less than Abraham had publicly hoped for. Copping to the existence of the tape to Us Weekly on April 10, Abraham mused, "I will not be settling for anything less then a couple million." In the days that followed, Abraham was shot visiting Vivid's offices (in the company of daughter Sophia, 3, and her father) and lunching with Hirsch as they reportedly hammered out the details of the deal.

Why did Abaraham do it in the first place? Sources told Us that she's desperate to revive her career after Teen Mom's September 2012 finale failed to lead to a new reality show. "She tried to recruit a boyfriend for Couples Therapy," one pal told Us. "But no one would do it."

She mused to Us of the film: "When I'm older, I'll have my best year to look back on."

PHOTOS: How these Teen Mom babies have grown up

Abraham is also expected to be arraigned shortly in her native Omaha, Nebraska for an alleged DUI.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham Is "Gorgeous" in Sex Tape, Steve Hirsch Says