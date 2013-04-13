The Farrah Abraham sex tape saga continues. After acknowledging the existence of an explicit film starring herself and male porn superstar James Deen earlier this week, the Teen Mom star, 20, has sent a cease and desist letter regarding the tape to Steve Hirsch, head of porn company Vivid.

"Ms. Abraham retains ownership rights in this video and any unlawful conduct could infringe on those rights," reads the letter, according to TMZ. Hirsch reportedly has seen the film featuring the MTV star, memoirist and aspiring singer.

27-year-old adult film star Deen was first to confirm the film -- and characterized it as a professionally-produced porno, rather than a casual "sex tape." For her part, Abraham told Us Weekly on Wednesday she was "very disappointed" in her costar, calling the tape a "personal video . . .I will not be settling for anything less then a couple million."

"I've learned a lot," she added. "As my young fans and others should expect I made sure my partner was tested and clean as well as contraception was used. This is just something I personally needed for me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham Sends Porn Company Vivid Cease and Desist Over Sex Tape