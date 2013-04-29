Farrah Abraham signs sex tape deal, Denise Richards defends her skinny body and Reese Witherspoon says son Tennessee stole her brain: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Monday, Apr. 29 in the roundup!

1. Farrah Abraham Signs Sex Tape Deal for Nearly $1 Million, Film Gets Title: Report

It appears that Farrah Abraham has signed on the dotted line. About three weeks after she filmed a sex tape with adult film star James Deen -- and a couple weeks of very public negotiations -- the 21-year-old former Teen Mom star has reportedly landed a deal with porn company Vivid. According to TMZ, Abraham has signed a contract with Vivid's Steve Hirsch for nearly a million dollars. The site also reports that the film now has its raunchy title: Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

2. Denise Richards Defends Skinny Body: "I Have a Very Healthy Lifestyle"

Denise Richards isn't wasting away, despite rumors to the contrary. In recent weeks, the Twisted actress has been criticized for supposedly looking "painfully thin" and "extra skinny" by several media outlets, including The Sun, Radar Online, The Daily Mail and E! News. The 42-year-old mother of three defended her athletic build during the Radio Disney Music Awards in L.A. Apr. 27.

3. Reese Witherspoon: My Baby Son Tennessee "Stole My Brain"

Reese Witherspoon has lost her mind, and her baby boy is to blame. That's what the Oscar-winning actress, 37, tells British magazine Red in a revealing new interview -- conducted before the Mud star's surprising disorderly conduct arrest in Atlanta on April 19.

4. Exclusive: Michael Jordan's Wedding to Yvette Prieto Cost About $10 Million

Money was no object for Michael Jordan's second wedding. The NBA legend tied the knot with Yvette Prieto in a star-studded, extravagant ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Apr. 27. A source tells Us Weekly that the couple's wedding, coordinated by star wedding planner Sharon Sacks, cost an estimated $10 million.

5. Jason Aldean Files for Divorce From Jessica Ussery After Cheating Scandal

Just a summer shy of their 12th wedding anniversary, Jason Aldean and Jessica Ussery's marriage is over. Seven months after the father of two was caught kissing American Idol alum Brittany Kerr, the country crooner has officially filed for divorce, Us Weekly can confirm. According to papers filed in Tennessee on Friday, April 26 -- the same day Us reported that he and his wife had separated -- the reason for the split is "irreconcilable differences."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham Signs Sex Tape Deal, Denise Richards Defends Skinny Body: Top 5 Stories of Today