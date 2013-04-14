Farrah Abraham isn't afraid to fight back. The "Teen Mom" star took a low blow at porn star -- and sex tape partner -- James Deen after landing at the airport with mom Deborah on Saturday, April 13.

"I don't need to talk negatively about someone because I have nothing good to say," she told a TMZ photographer of her thoughts about Deen, 27, before adding that "he should really just get out of the porn industry because things have gotten to his head, he disrespects women and his penis is small. …I haven't seen many but his definitely was not big."

The 20-year-old single mom has been surrounded by controversy this week after word of a sex tape first surfaced. Abraham has since admitted to the tape's existence, even issuing a cease and desist letter to Vivid Entertainment head honcho Steve Hirsch.

"Ms. Abraham retains ownership rights in this video and any unlawful conduct could infringe on those rights," the letter read. Hirsch has reportedly seen the film.

Abraham previously said that she was "very disappointed" in Deen for "running his mouth" about the video -- though the young mom did admit that she'd be willing to sell the tape for a "couple million" dollars.

On Saturday, however, Abraham's focus returned to one of disgust at Deen for using her to get back into the limelight when she had really only done the tape for herself.

"I personally hired people to do that so it's like a wedding video," she said of the tape. "You expect your wedding video to be good, not bad, so I think it's great and nobody else needs to see it."

"At the time, I thought he would be professional and I'm really hurt with how he acted and that's what I'm so shocked about," she added. Abraham's mother Deborah also weighed in on the situation with her two cents, similarly placing all of the blame on Deen.

"How would you feel? Somebody's trying to exploit your daughter, ruin her reputation, ruin her life?" Deborah demanded angrily when asked about her take on the situation. "It's really upsetting, and then I have to hear about this from the media, that's how I found out: when I was at work."

When the photographer pointed out that Abraham had admitted to the tape's existence and is likely also partially to blame for her own ruined reputation, Deborah defended her daughter.

"Well, did somebody tell her that they were making a video? Did somebody tell her what this was about?" she asked. "I don't think so. There's a lot of angles to a story."

Deen first came forward about the tape when rumors surfaced that Abraham had shot an adult video.

"Word travels fast, he told TMZ on Monday, April 8. "It isn't even edited yet. We shot it yesterday."

