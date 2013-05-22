Farrah Abraham isn't usually one for subtlety, but she made a rare exception on Tuesday, May 21. In New York City to promote her explicit sex tape, Farrah Abraham Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, the 21-year-old wore a demure white dress and a blue cardigan for a series of radio interviews. "Exciting day!" she tweeted. "Have a good day."

Abraham had lunch at popular Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos with an unidentified male pal. She also tweeted a picture with Dr. Shawn Sadri, a cosmetic and general dentist based in New York City and L.A. "Love my smile," the former MTV reality star wrote in the caption. "Great service."

Later that day, Abraham confirmed reports that she is working with Spinboi Films to develop a new reality docu-soap. "Get ready for better TV," the My Teenage Dream Ended author tweeted. "The news is true."

In Us Weekly's May 27 issue, Abraham responds to the backlash she's received after making a sex tape with porn star James Deen. "People are saying stuff like, 'Farrah's a slut, Farrah's a whore.' I'm like, 'I don't usually have sex!'" she insists. "I don't have time to be sexual. There has been about a four-year dry spell."

Abraham, who was arrested for DUI in March and pleaded not guilty, tells Us she has no intention of ever doing another XXX movie. "I'm not choosing that life. I'm getting an online master's in business communication and I want to open a modern fusion restaurant in Austin that has a drunk driving campaign to help people make good choices," she says. "I really want to change the world."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Farrah Abraham Wears Demure White Dress, Developing New Reality Show