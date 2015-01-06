There's botched plastic surgery and then there's Farrah Abraham botched plastic surgery! And folks, it ain't pretty!

The "Teen Mom" star-turned-adult-film-star took to Twitter on Jan. 6 to show off her incredibly bad lip injections. And we do mean incredibly bad.

"Girlfriends don't say I didn't warn ya ! #BOTCHED California #ER #fixit," she captioned a side by side photo of her lips. Her top lip in the photo protrudes much further than her bottom lip.

Farrah, though we're certain she's not pleased, was having some fun with the bad lip service, posting a side-by-side of her and the animated character Leela from Fox's "Futurama," saying, "Gotta love my new look."

On the bright side, Farrah knows all about reality-TV, so she may want to call up the boys from E!'s "Botched."