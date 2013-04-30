Farrah Abraham's mom ends their feud in emotional letter

Us Weekly

Things are looking up for Farrah Abraham and her mom, Debra Danielson. The estranged mother-daughter duo hit yet a rough patch after Danielson realized that the rumors about Abraham's sex tape with porn star James Deen were true. But in a new exchange with her daughter, she appears to be extending an olive branch.

"Farrah & Sophia, I miss you both so much!" Danielson wrote in an Apr. 25 letter that Abraham tweeted out the next day. "Love you and pray God will bless and keep you safe. Want our family to heal and grow. I will NEVER leave you or forsake you. You are a priority in my life."

She then signed the note with a few hearts and "XOXO Mom & Grandma."

The "Teen Mom" star was touched by the letter, tweeting out a photo of the letter with the caption: "Awh look my #1st letter from my #Mom after moving:) #BIGDEAL xo."

Earlier this month, 21-year-old Abraham opted to move out of her mother's home after the two got into a fight. When news of the sex tape surfaced, Danielson had previously claimed to be ignorant of its existence. "We have religious beliefs," she said.

When the pair was questioned about their knowledge of the sex tape after landing at the airport on Apr. 13, Danielson even slammed Deen.

"How would you feel? Somebody's trying to exploit your daughter, ruin her reputation, ruin her life?" she demanded angrily. "It's really upsetting, and then I have to hear about this from the media, that's how I found out: when I was at work."

It was later revealed that Abraham had actually masterminded the tape, however, and Danielson kicked her daughter out, though the "Teen Mom" star countered that she was leaving on her own.

"After meeting with my counselor today, I've packed up everything, and I'm not talking to my mom anymore," she told TMZ. "My mother will never be a good mother to me and it is too hurtful to deal with, let alone have my daughter Sophie around it."

