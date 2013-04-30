It was a big day for moms and daughters! Farrah Abraham's mom offered an olive branch in the form of a heartfelt letter, Kristen Bell made her first post-baby appearance, and Cindy Crawford stepped out with her lookalike 11-year-old kid, Kaia: See Us Weekly's top stories from Tuesday, April 30, in the roundup!

1. Farrah Abraham's Mom Debra Danielson Ends Their Feud in Emotional Letter

Farrah Abraham and her mom, Debra Danielson, hit a rough patch recently when Danielson realized that the rumors about Abraham's sex tape with porn star James Deen were, in fact, true. But she appears now to be extending an olive branch in the form of a heartfelt letter.

2. Kristen Bell Steps Out for First Time Since Giving Birth to Daughter Lincoln

Motherhood sure looks good on Kristen Bell! On Saturday, Apr. 27, the House of Lies actress stepped out for the first time since giving birth to daughter Lincoln on March 28. See the photo!

3. Cindy Crawford and Lookalike Daughter Kaia, 11, Step Out Together in Malibu

Cindy Crawford has some good genes! On Sunday, April 28, the 47-year-old supermodel stepped out with her statuesque 11-year-old daughter, Kaia -- who's the spitting image of her still-stunning mom.

4. Pink Reveals She Dated 'N Sync's Joey Fatone, Calls Herself a "Reformed Slut"

Pink has never been one to mince words -- and she's not about to start now. In a new interview for Glamour magazine's June issue, the singer opens up about her very active sexual history, her relationship with Carey Hart, and the time she went out with 'N Sync boy bander Joey Fatone.

5. Kim Kardashian Accentuates Pregnancy Curves in Bright Red Maxi Dress With Kanye West in Paris

Red hot! After spending several days in Greece with her family, Kim Kardashian was whisked away by boyfriend Kanye West to Paris, France, where she showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting red maxi dress.

