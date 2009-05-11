Despite Ryan O'Neal's recent remarks that Farrah Fawcett's treatment "has pretty much ended," the actress' rep tells Usmagazine.com: "She never stopped getting treatment."

Her rep adds that the 62-year-old actress -- who was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006 -- remains in "stable condition." (Last month, her doctor confirmed that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body, including her liver.)

A family source tells Us that doctors in Germany -- where Fawcett was treated earlier this year -- are now developing alternative medicines for the actress.

Says the insider, "They have not written her off."

Fawcett was hospitalized earlier this year for internal bleeding not directly related to her cancer. As a result, her treatment briefly ended.

Explains the source, "You can't continue to get treatment if you are recovering from the complications of the medication and are in pain. Treatment of the cancer needed to stop in order to recover from the complications. The treatment was not ended consciously or decidedly."

The source adds that Fawcett is "getting annoyed" with the exaggerated stories about her illness.

"Its a good sign when she is annoyed by someone making too much noise," the insider tells Us. "She's showing feistiness and that's a wonderful thing right now."

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times ran an interview they conducted with Fawcett back in August. (The interview was published to promote her new documentary, Farrah's Story, airing Friday on NBC.)

In the interview, Fawcett spoke out against a 2006 National Enquirer story - "Farrah Begs: 'Let Me Die'" - as an example.

"God, I would never say something like that," she told the Times. "To think that people who did look up to me and felt positive because I was going through it too and yet I was strong ... it just negated all that."