As reports surface that Farrah Fawcett is in the final stages of her battle with cancer, her rep tells Usmagazine, "Her condition remains stable."

Earlier in the week, actor Ryan O'Neal revealed that her treatment has ended. RadarOnline.com also reported that her 91-year-old father, James, has also arrived in Malibu, Calif., to say his final farewell.

Fawcett and O'Neal's son Redmond - who is behind bars for a drug-related probation violation - also was allowed a three-hour visit with his mom April 25 to say what might be his goodbye.

The 62-year-old actress was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006. Last month, her doctor confirmed that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body, including her liver.

Her physician Lawrence Piro denied reports, however, that the 5'6 1/2" Fawcett was down to 86 lbs.

Prio told Usmagazine.com on April 20, "She's continuing to fight the battle."

Fawcett will talk about her cancer battle in Farrah's Story, a two-hour documentary she shot with pal Alana Stewart. It airs May 15 on NBC.

"I have all my well wishes," cancer survivor Kylie Minogue told Us when asked about Fawcett. "She's an icon."

