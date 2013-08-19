Fashion Face-off: Rihanna vs. Miley Cyrus

rihanna miley cyrus fashion red carpet

By Chris Gardner

When we think of the convergence of music and fashion, the names that immediately spring to mind right now are Rihanna and Miley Cyrus. So with MTV's annual Video Music Awards right around the corner on Aug. 25, we thought it was time to pit the two stars against one another in an epic fashion face-off.

But first, before you get busy voting on their shockingly similar style, it's only fair to present a quick quote from each about their view on fashion.

Rihanna: "When I am putting looks together, I dare myself to make something work. I always look for the most interesting silhouette or something that's a little off, but I have to figure it out. I have to make it me. I think that's the thrill in fashion."

Miley: "As I take more control of my life, people are following that and are inspired by that. People want to see someone with a real clear vision of who they are right now."

With that out of the way, we wish you a happy voting experience!