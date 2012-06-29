Face-Off

Fashion Face-Off: Winter vs. Summer Looks

By Stacie Anthony

In Hollywood, trends change just as quickly as the seasons come and go. And now that we're in the midst of summer, there's no better time to face off our favorite stars to see who rocks a better summer or winter style. From Blake Lively to Ryan Gosling, get ready to cast your vote to see who looks better in slinky summer attire or layered winter garb.

Blake Lively may have the most coveted wardrobe on the set of "Gossip Girl," but how do you think her off-set style compares throughout the seasons?

