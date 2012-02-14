NEW YORK (AP) -- A sexy, sultry woman has emerged at New York Fashion Week, but one that seduces with her confidence, not bare skin. On Day 6 of the fall-collection previews, the Valentine's Day edition, a dark, romantic sensibility was conveyed on the runways through high collars, falling hemlines and long sleeves, sometimes very long, offset with sheerness for allure or a bit of leather for an edge.

"This is about understated sexy," said Tory Burch backstage ahead of her runway show. "The picture I had was a young woman, maybe unaware of her own sex appeal, and she gets on the back of a motorcycle with someone who her parents wouldn't want her to be with."

The evolution of the Burch muse went from prim Peter Pan collars to leather leggings hand-painted in navy, red and white.

Vera Wang, meanwhile, layered a jacket lined with snuggly boucle over a feather-light chiffon gown.

From her seat at Badgley Mischka, model Coco Rocha said sexy is a state of mind. "It's about a person and what they exude. If you have confidence and elegance, you don't need cleavage."

———

