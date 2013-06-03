NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd cheered fashion's top talent at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, but the most love in the room seemed to go to Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Clinton received a standing ovation at Monday night's ceremony at Lincoln Center before she presented the CFDA's highest honor, its Founder's Award, to Oscar de la Renta, whom she called "a dear friend."

Then, de la Renta said he thought she could be the next U.S. president, and there was enthusiastic applause.

Clinton recalled first meeting de la Renta as first lady in 1993. The designer approached her in a White House receiving line and said "that's one of my dresses."

The big competitive CFDA winners were Proenza Schouler (proo-EHN'-zah SKOOL'-ur) for womenswear, Thom Browne for menswear and Phillip Lim for accessories.