LOS ANGELES (AP) — With its supercharged muscle cars, "Fast & Furious 6" raced to first place at the box office for the second consecutive weekend.

Estimates released Sunday show the Universal Pictures release will add another $34.5 million to its North American ticket sales, keeping it in the No. 1 spot after opening to more than $120 million over the Memorial Day holiday.

The magic-heist thriller "Now You See Me" exceeded industry expectations to debut in second place with $28.1 million.

"After Earth," the futuristic caper starring father-and-son team Will Smith and Jaden Smith, opened to $27 million, good for third place.

Fox's animated "Epic" and Paramount's "Star Trek: Into Darkness" tied for fourth place with $16.4 million each.

"The Hangover Part III" was fifth with $15.9 million.