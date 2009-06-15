James Kabewa, The father of Mercy James, has given his blessing to Madonna's adoption of the 4-year-old.

Kabewa recently told Reuters, "My only plea to Madonna is that she should seriously look after the child. I am asking Madonna to make sure that, while the child is growing, she must be informed of me as her biological father ... she really must know that while she is far away the father is still alive."

Previously, Kabewa told reporters that he was "capable of taking care of my baby," and that he objected to Madonnas' adoption petition because, "Mercy, she is a Malawian, so [I] need her to grow as a Malawian ... with our culture."

Kabewa admitted at the time that he'd never met Mercy James, whose mother died in childbirth at age 15. He told The Early Show that hed only seen the child "in newspapers and TV, not face to face."

Madonna recently issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight that she is "extremely grateful" and "ecstatic" that the adoption was finally approved.

