Father's Day Gift Guide 2012

By Molly McGonigle

Dads do so much for their families. So why not make this Father's Day one for the books? We've rounded up some of the nicest gifts for every type of dad out there. If your dad is sporty, we've got you covered. Ditto to drinkers, readers and fashion-conscious fathers, too. And the best part is that if you like any of these gifts, you can order everything online to make sure you get your dad the perfect gift before Sunday.

For dads who don't take themselves too seriously:

If you follow Usher on Twitter, you know that this guy just likes to hang out with his kids and have fun together. These hip mustache glasses from Paper Source are the perfect combination of Usher's favorite things. We could easily see dads like this guy making milkshakes for their kids and having fun with these playful glasses.