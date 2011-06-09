Former 'Nsync star Joey Fatone is hoping to raise money with an estate sale after clearing out his Florida home.

The ex-boy band singer is moving out of his Orlando mansion and selling off hundreds of items, including collectibles, furniture, artwork, clothes and toys.

Also up for grabs are Fatone's arcade games, 'NSYNC memorabilia, including backstage passes and dolls, and a movie theatre-style popcorn machine.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant will hold the sale on Jun 11-12.