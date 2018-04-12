Our favorite on-screen dance movies and moments ranked

"Flashdance" is 35 years old! Yes, you read that right. Jennifer Beals' cult dance flick, which was released on April 15, 1983, showcased ridiculously fly moves and made black leg warmers a staple accessory. In honor of the film's anniversary, we're ranking our favorite on-screen dance movies and moments from best to even better, because let's be honest, dance films are like pizza -- even when they're bad, they're still pretty good. Kicking off our list is this dance scene from 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook" starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. There was crawling on the floor, a sloppy handstand and a botchy lift, which made the dance bit an epic fail. But we totally cheered for them anyway. Read on for more...

