NEW YORK (AP) -- Faye Dunaway is moving on from a fight with a landlord over a New York apartment — by moving out.

The New York Times reported Wednesday the "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Chinatown" actress agreed this month to give up her rent-stabilized, $1,048-a-month Manhattan apartment.

The newspaper says an agreement filed last week gave her until this past Monday to move out. Her landlord's lawyer tells the newspaper she has.

Dunaway's agent has declined to comment.

The landlord sued Dunaway in August, seeking to evict her. The lawsuit said she didn't use the one-bedroom walk-up as her primary residence, as required by rent stabilization rules.

Dunaway's lawyers had said she planned to keep the apartment and wanted repairs made. She had rented it since 1994.