LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fayrene "Faye" Treadwell, who as The Drifters' manager was one of the first African-American female managers in show business, died last week in Burbank, Calif. She was 84.

Treadwell's daughter, Tina, said in a statement that Treadwell died after a long illness. No other details were provided.

After the 1967 death of her musician-manager husband, George Treadwell, she gained control and managed The Drifters, the R&B group best known for such hits as "This Magic Moment," "Under the Boardwalk" and "Save the Last Dance for Me."

Treadwell is survived by her daughter, stepdaughter, mother and two sisters.