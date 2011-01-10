NEW YORK (AP) -- The sumptuous Afro-beat rhythms of "Fela!" may have died down on Broadway, but his beat goes on elsewhere.

The frenetic musical biography of Nigerian musician and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti will be broadcast across the globe this week from London, the first in a series of curated vinyl box sets of his music that is due out Feb. 1, and there's an international tour set for late spring that could even bring the show to the birthplace of the musician.

"I think the man's story still has a lot of power. It has the power to inspire people and to turn some people off," says Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones, the director and choreographer of "Fela!"

The show earned three Tonys as well as nominations for best musical and best actor before closing Jan. 2 at Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre following a 14-month run. A version of the musical began running in London's West End in November.

Now it prepares for a close-up: National Theatre Live is to broadcast Thursday's performance by satellite from the West End's Olivier Theatre to over 360 locations in more than 20 places, including Australia, South Africa, across western Europe, Canada and about 100 screens in the U.S.

The show puts Fela at center stage. It's true to his strident messages of human rights, anti-corruption and individual empowerment, as well as his often complicated, raunchy and chauvinistic sides.

Jones, who will be on hand in London for a rehearsal and for the live broadcast, says he wasn't about to hand over his baby to another set of producers without making certain it was in the right hands.

"I wanted to make sure that they understood that they're not only dealing with a product, but they're dealing with something that represents a lot to a lot of people," he says.

The live broadcast will offer moviegoers entertainment at a fraction of the price for a live Broadway ticket. (In some places it will be taped and shown later where the time zone difference is dramatic or theater schedules don't mesh.)

"This is one of the great live, theatrical spectacles and performance pieces that have come by," says Stephen Hendel, who co-conceived and produced the show. "It's got amazing music and dance and colors and costumes and performance and visuals. It is a very, very stimulating show. It will translate beautifully in the cinema."

The London cast will be unchanged and includes Sahr Ngaujah, who earned a Tony nomination in the title role on Broadway and is reprising his part in England. Nine cameras will capture the show, which spills into the wings and the audience.

"Everybody should be prepared that day to ignore the camera if they can or play to the camera as they would to a person," says Jones. "They're going to be swept up in a learning curve as well."

The broadcast of "Fela!" is part of The National Theatre Live's second season, which will continue in February with the Donmar Warehouse's production of "King Lear," directed by Michael Grandage and starring Derek Jacobi. Organizers say some 250,000 people have seen a National Theatre Live broadcast this season.

Fela's music is also being rereleased at a frantic pace. Last year, 34 of his albums came out and a final set of seven CDs is due this month. The Roots' ?uestlove also has picked out a vinyl box set of six albums that is available next month from Knitting Factory Records.

And plans are under way to tour "Fela!" elsewhere as well, even taking it to Lagos, Nigeria, the birthplace of Fela, who was one of the staunchest critics of the nation's business elite and military rulers until his death in 1997. Producers say details are still being discussed.

"Fela!" originally opened off-Broadway and won raves for its energetic dancing and infectious music — a fusion of jazz, R&B, rock and soul music — all culled from Kuti's catalog. The Broadway show, co-produced by Jay-Z and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, attracted the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Madonna.

Jones, who won a Tony for choreographing "Spring Awakening" and another for "Fela!" acknowledges he's a little nervous as he helps ready the show for a live broadcast that will capture his creation on film.

"We just have to be really ready for that digital eye to freeze us in history," he says. "It's out of my hands now. It's in the hands of the digital God."

