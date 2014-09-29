The Duchess is back and she's reppin' that SoCal love.

Fergie released an new solo single "L.A.Love (La La)" on Monday - and that chorus is already stuck in our heads. The 39-year-old raps and sings on the track, which blurs the line between smooth slow jam and pop party anthem.

Fergie tweeted a photo from the studio with DJ Mustard (with whom she co-wrote the track), Royce the Choice and Rock City's Theron Thomas. The caption: "R u ready 4 this?" Our answer: "Yaaasss!!!"

R u ready 4 this? #LALOVE http://t.co/7olL1IVBZc pic.twitter.com/9QwQtsNUzM

— Fergie (@Fergie) September 29, 2014

Fergie's last solo album, The Duchess, hit shelves back in 2006 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album went on to sell more than 6 million copies and almost 30 million tracks worldwide, spawning the hit singles "London Bridge," "Glamorous," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Fergalicious" and (our favorite) "Clumsy."

But Fergie has hardly been off the grid in the eight years since her last release. The Black Eyed Peas released two albums in 2009 and 2010, and Fergie also contributed "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody" to the Jay Z-curated The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

Perhaps her biggest accomplishment, however, came in 2013 when she and hubby Josh Duhamel became parents to son Axl Jack. The super cute baby boy celebrated his first birthday on August 29.

Fergie is signed to bandmate will.i.am's Interscope Records imprint and according to Billboard, Miley Cyrus collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It is involved in the full-length album. The as-yet untitled release is expected out in 2015.

Are you excited for new Fergie? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the single.

