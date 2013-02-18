Fergie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Josh Duhamel

UsWeekly

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have some exciting news to share: They're going to become first-time parents later this year! "Josh & Me & BABY makes three!" Fergie announced via Twitter Feb. 18. The Black Eyed Peas singer also superimposed childhood pictures of herself and the "Safe Haven" star in her tweet.

"They just found out and tweeted it to the world," a source tells Us Weekly. Duhamel shared the same message via his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The couple, who wed in January 2009, spoke about their desire to start a family during an October 2012 appearance on "Oprah's Next Chapter." Though Duhamel said he hoped to one day have five children, Fergie lowered his expectations. "We negotiated that early on," the 37-year-old singer said. "Two is our number."

Duhamel, 40, added that because he and Fergie "grew up in very similar ways," they're on the same page when it comes to raising a little one.

"My mother was a teacher. Both of her parents were teachers. We both had to work for what we got. We're both Catholic," he explained. "There were a lot of things that were really compatible between us. But at the end of the day, she's just an amazing girl."

