Josh Duhamel knows the real way to a woman's heart: through her stomach, of course.

In her July interview with Self magazine, Fergie opens up about her husband's habit of treating her to his signature dish.

"[He] makes the best lasagna, and I do the dishes," the former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman, 37, shares. "I find it cathartic."

When the weekend rolls around, she says the pair's typical Saturday nights aren't spent club hopping. "On Saturday nights, we like going to mass, then dinner," the "Just Can't Get Enough" songstress reveals of their low-key weekends at home. "It feeds our spiritual side, and it's great to hear Josh sing in church -- he's a great singer. Then we go out and have a really nice wine, like all good Catholics."

Fergie also spills about how she maintains those famously-toned abs. The singer says she loves hitting the gym with friends -- especially Duhamel, or her former Black Eyed Peas bandmates. The only downside? She sometimes finds herself getting a little too fired up.

"Working out with Josh inspires me, but he is competitive. And loud!" she explains. "So are the Peas. Men scream and go crazy in the gym. I'm a silent workout partner, but when my adrenaline gets up, I talk trash."

Lately, she says she's been trying to rein it in a bit.

"When Josh does something embarrassing, I'll throw a jab!" the "Meet Me Halfway" crooner admits. "I used to yell and curse in the gym, but now I'm looking for a more healthy, positive feeling."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Fergie: Josh Duhamel "Makes the Best Lasagna"