Fergie on Gaining Weight With Penelope Cruz, Dressing Up for Josh Duhamel
Stacy Ann Ferguson, (aka Fergie, aka The Dutchess, aka The Black Eyed Peas' fierce, female vocalist), is back with a new album, a new film, and an upcoming shoe line.
For the July issue of Allure, available on newsstands June 23, she's stripping down to some body-baring swimwear, and she's talking frankly about gaining weight for her role in the movie musical "Nine," and how a kinky wardrobe figures into her sex life with new husband Josh Duhamel.
Check out a few excerpts from her interview, below:
On gaining 17 pounds for her role in "Nine" with her food buddy, co-star Penelope Cruz:
We were eating our brains out. We ordered everything fried and full of fat and salty.
On dressing up for her husband Josh Duhamel:
Oh, girl, I've got a big chest of fun little numbers, ones that I would never wear in public.
Has sex with Josh changed after marriage?
Nothings changed in that department. I like to have fun with my costume onstage; why wouldnt I in the bedroom?
On Allure.com: Fergie's personal style timeline
On spelling "duchess" as "dutchess":
"The spelling is different because I didn't want people who didn't know how to say it to call it the Doucheess. I thought, 'Let me dumb-ify it a bit.'"
When asked about her disappeared eyebrow ring:
"I have a hole in my face; you can see it."
RELATED LINKS:
More from Allure.com:
PHOTOS: 5 Hot Celebrities Bare It All
PHOTOS: Jessica Biel's Allure Photo Shoot
More on Wonderwall:
Sienna tells Vogue why she's really a good girl
Fergie's 500 pairs of shoes, and more ways celebs are nothing like us
Kim Kardashian and other stars in their itty-bitty bikinis
More on MSN: