Stacy Ann Ferguson, (aka Fergie, aka The Dutchess, aka The Black Eyed Peas' fierce, female vocalist), is back with a new album, a new film, and an upcoming shoe line.

For the July issue of Allure, available on newsstands June 23, she's stripping down to some body-baring swimwear, and she's talking frankly about gaining weight for her role in the movie musical "Nine," and how a kinky wardrobe figures into her sex life with new husband Josh Duhamel.

Check out a few excerpts from her interview , below:

On gaining 17 pounds for her role in "Nine" with her food buddy, co-star Penelope Cruz:

We were eating our brains out. We ordered everything fried and full of fat and salty.

On dressing up for her husband Josh Duhamel:

Oh, girl, I've got a big chest of fun little numbers, ones that I would never wear in public.

Has sex with Josh changed after marriage?

Nothings changed in that department. I like to have fun with my costume onstage; why wouldnt I in the bedroom?

On Allure.com: Fergie's personal style timeline

On spelling "duchess" as "dutchess":

"The spelling is different because I didn't want people who didn't know how to say it to call it the Doucheess. I thought, 'Let me dumb-ify it a bit.'"

When asked about her disappeared eyebrow ring:

"I have a hole in my face; you can see it."

