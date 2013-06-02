She's got the baby glow! Fergie attended actress' Erinn Bartlett's baby shower in Bel Air, Calif. on Saturday, June 1 and was looking stylish as ever while showing off her own growing baby bump.

PHOTOS: Fergie's baby bump style

Wearing a colorful tie-dye dress with a chic white blazer, the 38-year-old Black Eyed Peas singer finished the trendy look with a light blue clutch and a pair of Aviator sunglasses.

Fergie was on hand to help celebrate Bartlett, who's expecting her third child with her husband, actor Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn's son.

PHOTOS: Fergie and Josh's wedding album

Since Fergie announced that she's having a baby with husband Josh Duhamel on Feb. 18, she's shared their extreme excitement and how especially appreciative she is of Duhamel, 40.

PHOTOS: Josh and Fergie's sweetest moments

"He so nice and wonderful. He sings and talks to my belly all the time. He's very complimentary," she told E! News in April. "I'm very lucky that he's really good to me."

They wed in January 2009.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Fergie Shows Off Bigger Baby Bump: Picture