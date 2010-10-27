UsMagazine.com has your first peek at photos from Slash's new video, "Beautiful Dangerous," in which Fergie plays a sexy seductress.

"She went to a dark place," the ex–Guns N’ Roses guitarist, 45, tells Us of her portrayal of a crazed fan who ties him to a bed, kisses him and teases him with a knife -- while clad in leather lingerie. "She nailed it."

Says Fergie, 35, who came up with the concept, “I wanted to stalk him -- just a normal day at the office!”

