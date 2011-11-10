Funny-man Will Ferrell was stunned when rapper Kanye West approached him to sample dialogue from his 2007 film "Blades Of Glory" for a track with Jay-Z.

The hip-hop superstars used quotes from the ice skating comedy in the song N**gas in Paris, which features on their collaborative album Watch The Throne, and Ferrell admits hearing his voice featured alongside verses by West and Jay-Z is "surreal".

He tells MTV News, "Kanye reached out to me and... I was completely flattered when they asked if they could sample me into the song (sic)... When I heard it for the first time, I just started to laugh because it felt so surreal. But I really did like the song."

Ferrell was so impressed by the tune, he wanted to put together a visual piece to accompany the track when the rappers performed the song live.

He says, "We were trying to film a piece that they would use on the video boards of their concert, but haven't gotten it together."

And now Ferrell is hoping more hip-hop stars will ask to sample dialogue from other movies in his filmography.

He adds, "I think (something from) 'Step Brothers' would be good (to use in a song). Or the Woody Allen movie I did, 'Melinda and Melinda.'"