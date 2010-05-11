Further proof of how far Lindsay Lohan has fallen: The quality of her feuding partners has dropped precipitously. Back when she was still employable, the rock bottom-seeking starlet would unleash her wrath on the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Simpson and Hilary Duff, with whom she once duked it out for the affections of Aaron Carter (oh, that was such an innocent time).

Now, she's reduced to being called names by Canada's contribution to punk lite, Avril Lavigne, who recently had the f-word tattooed on her rib cage. Klassy.

Word is, the epic battle took place at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont, Lindsay's home away from home, and it began with a simple salutation.

"Avril was at a table with friends just over a week ago including her boyfriend, Brody Jenner, when Lindsay came over to say hi," an eyewitness tells the New York Post. "But as soon as she approached, Avril launched at her and said, 'Get the hell out of my face, you are fake, you are a loser. I don't like false people. Stay away from me and my friends.'"

The insults apparently sent the functionally-challenged LiLo into a rage blackout.

"Lindsay was furious and screamed back, 'Don't threaten me!' She then stormed off to security and tried to get them to kick Avril out," recounts the spy. "They refused to force Avril to leave. Lindsay eventually stormed off."

Guess the Chateau realizes which one of them is more likely to make good on her bill.

What started the bad blood boiling?

Seems that Lohan cold-shouldered Avril at a shindig a few days before, so when she attempted to hang with the popster and her pals at the Chateau, the move wasn't well-received.

"It seemed like she was just being friendly to Avril because she was with people Lindsay wanted to impress," explains the suspiciously well-informed source. "Avril is avoiding going to the Chateau Marmont when she knows Linsday will be there. She doesn't want any more drama."

Lohan, as she's done for her entire adult life, isn't taking any responsibility for the alleged incident, insisting to Gossip Cop, "This is so lame and untrue."

