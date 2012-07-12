SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The last time E L James came to Comic-Con, she participated in a panel for fans who wrote fiction inspired by the hugely popular "Twilight" series.

On Thursday afternoon, she came as the author of her own literary phenomenon — the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey." The 49-year-old mother of two signed copies of her debut novel and its two sequels at the San Diego Convention Center for fans who won tickets at a drawing earlier in the day.

Her trilogy commanded a seven-figure publishing price, has been translated into 42 languages and is set to be made into a major Hollywood movie by the Oscar-nominated producers of "The Social Network."

She calls the whole experience "extraordinary."