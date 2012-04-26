It's a big role, but one of these ladies can handle it!

While fans debate who should play Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the film adaptation of E.L. James' erotic bestseller, Fifty Shades of Grey, Us Weekly wants to know who should play the woman who started it all, Elena -- better known as Mrs. Robinson.

Fifty Shades of Grey is about the dominant-submissive relationship between a mysterious billionaire (Grey) and recent college graduate (Steele). But it was Elena, the older unhappy housewife that lived near Grey's childhood home, who introduced him to the world of BDSM in the first place. Before Steele learns her real name, she bitterly refers to Elena as Mrs. Robinson because she seduced Grey at such a young age.

Movie rights for the steamy books sold on March 26 to Universal Pictures and Focus Features, and Us Weekly has some suggestions for who should play Elena: Kim Cattrall, Demi Moore, Charlize Theron or Halle Berry.

On Monday, Ian Somerhalder, 33, told Ryan Seacrest he would love to play the role of Grey.

"I absolutely would be up for that. It could be very, very amazing," Somerhalder said. "I have the book and I just started reading it. That would be a pretty incredible thing, and hopefully that could pan out."

Could one of these ladies be his Mrs. Robinson?

