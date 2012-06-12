NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Oscar-nominated production designer J. Michael Riva, whose film credits include "The Amazing Spider-Man," "A Few Good Men" and "The Pursuit of Happyness," has died after suffering a stroke in New Orleans. He was 63.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sony Pictures spokesman Steve Elzer said Riva, who lived in Los Angeles, was in New Orleans working on the Quentin Tarantino film "Django Unchained" and was preparing to head to the set when he suffered a stroke June 1.

According to the statement, Riva died June 7 "surrounded by his family."

Tarantino has been in New Orleans for months directing "Django Unchained." He said the film crew is devastated but will "persevere on his wonderful sets."

Riva earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on 1985's "The Color Purple."