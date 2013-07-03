TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A celebrated Taiwanese film director could face criminal charges for letting an award-winning Chinese cinematographer use false papers to visit a Taiwanese naval base while scouting sights for a new feature film.

Niu Chen-zer apologized for his "negligence" in not paying attention to regulations barring mainland Chinese from entering sensitive military establishments.

Niu is set to begin shooting "Military Paradise" next month. It tells the story of Taiwanese soldiers stationed on Quemoy during a protracted 1958 Chinese bombing campaign against the isolated offshore island.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that Niu risked endangering military security by violating the "unauthorized entry" law and affirmed it will hand the case to prosecutors to consider charges.

A Ministry statement expressed regret that the military's intentions to support the movie industry had been misused.