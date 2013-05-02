ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A flurry of new productions and a boost in rebates for television and movie projects is raising hopes the New Mexico film industry is putting its bumpy times behind and regaining its standing as go-to production center.

Since January, the New Mexico Film Office has announced 10 projects are filming in the state, compared to a total of 13 for all of 2012.

And state and industry officials hope this is just the tip of the iceberg as word spreads that New Mexico, which found itself on the outs with some major Hollywood studios after Gov. Susana Martinez tried to cut the state's incentive program, has sweetened the pot for television shows and movies that use local sound stages.

Santa Fe Studios President Jason Hool says the "flood gates have opened."