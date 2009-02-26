SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A leader of the union representing New Mexico's film and television industry says actor Val Kilmer is a "great guy," but Lt. Gov. Diane Denish should be the state's next governor.

Kilmer, who lives on a ranch southeast of Santa Fe, has said he's thinking about running for governor in 2010, when second-term Gov. Bill Richardson is precluded from running again.

Local 480 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced its endorsement of Denish at the state Capitol.

Jon Hendry, business agent for local 480, started off his speech at a rally in the rotunda with a reference to Kilmer, but added: "We already have a champion here."

Kilmer and Denish are Democrats.