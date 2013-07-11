It's a baby boy for filmmaker Julian Schnabel and fiancee May Andersen! The father of five welcomed his sixth child on June 20, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The happy bundle of joy's name is Shooter Sanded Julian Schnabel Jr., the source adds; Sandhed (pronounced "sunhill") is a Danish word meaning "truth."

Schnabel, 61, proposed to 30-year-old model Andersen last November after the pair had been dating for about seven months. This past April, fellow model Stephanie Seymour threw a lavish baby shower for the couple at Schnabel's West Village apartment, according to the New York Post.

The filmmaker and artist even unveiled a 20-foot artwork of his pregnant, nude fiancee, which drew compliments from the crowd, the Post reports.

"When guests remarked how amazing the painting was, Julian said, 'May is an amazing woman,'" a source told the paper.

Schabel was previously married to clothing designer Jacqueline Beaurang and Spanish actress Olatz Lopez Garmendia.

Andersen is currently the assistant director at Hole Gallery in New York, and has previously modeled for Sports Illustrated, Playboy and Victoria's Secret.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Filmmaker Julian Schnabel, Fiancee May Andersen Welcome Baby Boy