NEW YORK (AP) -- The conclusion to Christopher Paolini's "Inheritance" fantasy cycle sold nearly 500,000 copies on its first day of release, one of the year's best openings, but a drop from Paolini's previous book.

Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that the combined hardcover, audio and e-books sales for Paolini's "Inheritance" was 489,500. The fourth and final book of his million-selling series came out Tuesday. The third "Inheritance" novel, "Brisingr," was released in 2008 and sold 550,000 copies on its first day. Random House spokeswoman Judith Haut attributed the decline to the downfall of the Borders superstore chain, which went out of business earlier this year.

As of Thursday afternoon, "Inheritance" was No. 1 on Amazon.com's best seller list, displacing the long-running leader, Walter Isaacson's "Steve Jobs."