NEW YORK (AP) -- A Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Malcolm X and a best-seller about Catherine the Great are among the finalists for a new literary prize.

The American Library Association and the Carnegie Corporation of New York announced the nominees for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction on Thursday. Winners receive $5,000 each. Finalists get $1,500.

Finalists for fiction are Anne Enright's "The Forgotten Waltz," Russell Banks' "Lost Memory of Skin" and Karen Russell's "Swamplandia!" The nonfiction nominees are Manning Marable's Pulitzer-winning "Malcolm X," Robert Massie's "Catherine the Great" and James Gleick's "The Information."

The medals will be presented in June.