Maxim has unveiled its "2009 Hot 100," the lad magazine's definitive list of the worlds most beautiful women.

Topping the list: House's Olivia Wilde, whom Maxim editors say they can't stop "drooling over."

For the first time, a First Lady makes the cut: Michelle Obama debuts at No. 93. Says Maxim, "[President Obama] may be dealing with two wars, an economic meltdown, and a rapidly graying dome, but at least our Commander-in-Chief gets to come home to the hottest First Lady in the history of these United States." (Click here to see the complete list)

The top 10 most beautiful women (according to Maxim):

1. Olivia Wilde: "We may not know a McDreamy from a McNugget, but when it comes to TV doctors, there is only one who makes our body temperatures rise. We were drooling over the NYC native long before she was injected into Fox's hit medical drama (House)."

See what Olivia Wilde and all the stars wore to the 2009 People's Choice Awards

2. Megan Fox: "Seriously, do women get more painfully hot than this? Megan Fox has the face of an angel, a body so perfect that God may have carved it out of soap and sex appeal that could melt a unicorn's horn. Plus, we hear she smells like clouds."

See Megan Fox and other stars' weird body art

3. Bar Refaeli: "If there's any evidence that the Middle East is a land of beauty and wonder Bar is it. The 24-year-old Israeli supermodel with the brain blowing body scorched the cover of the famed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition."

4. Malin Akerman: "In the dark world of Watchmen, Malin was tasked with one tough mission ... Watchmen wasn't the first time we've seen Malin and it won't be the last. She's got four new flicks on her busy schedule."

5. Mila Kunis: "Mila's combination of exotic beauty and gal-next-door charm would make any sane man forget his ex in three seconds flat."

6. Eliza Dushku: "On-screen in Fox's Dollhouse, she's a lethal hottie who can negotiate a hostage release or recover stolen art for the Greek government. Off-screen she's the show's producer. Eliza, you've delivered a round house kick to our heartstrings."

See Eliza Dushku and other stars in sparkly dresses

7. Adriana Lima: "With apologies to Mrs. Tom Brady [Gisele], it's Adriana who epitomizes the Brazilian bombshell her killer curves, ridiculous sexiness, and adorable accent make this supermodel the hottest native of a country stupid with smoking hot women."

8. Rihanna: "Pop's reigning princess has had a year of wild highs and lows. Rumor has it, she's in the studio recording her fourth album. We're dancing already."

See photos of Rihanna through the years

9. Jordana Brewster: "This breathtaking daughter of a Brazilian swimsuit model and granddaughter of a Yale University president is the real reason the entire world went to see Fast & Furious."

10. Jennifer Love Hewitt: "Ever since she uttered her first 'Bailey!' on Party of Five, Love has been the object of many a man's obsession. She left us high and dry for a bit, but her return to the tube on Ghost Whisperer gives us our weekly fix of Love... and needy dead people."

See how Jennifer Love Hewitt's body has changed over the years

Tell Us: Who do you think is the world's most beautiful woman?