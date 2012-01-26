HELSINKI (AP) -- Paavo Berglund, one of Finland's most prominent conductors, has died at age 82.

Elina Siltanen, the general manager of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra said Berglund died at home in Helsinki on Wednesday after a long illness. She could not give the cause of death.

Berglund, internationally known for numerous recordings of works of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, was principal conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in 1972-1979 and principal guest conductor with the Scottish National Orchestra in 1981-1985.

He was chief conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic and his engagements included major orchestras in Europe, including the Berlin Philharmonic.

He debuted in New York in 1978 and since the 1990s had been a regular visitor at the New York Philharmonic and the Cleveland Orchestra.