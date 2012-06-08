NEW YORK (AP) -- A fire that broke out in Robert De Niro's Manhattan apartment has been extinguished.

A Fire Department spokesman said no residents were injured in the Friday afternoon fire on Central Park West. The fire was contained within an hour, and the cause was under investigation.

A spokesman for De Niro confirmed that the actor lives in the building. The spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, said De Niro is out of the country.

Residents of the building told The New York Times the fire started in the laundry room of De Niro's apartment. The newspaper also said 95-year-old actress Celeste Holm and her husband, Frank Basile, who live in the building, were in their apartment as firefighters fought to contain the flames.

